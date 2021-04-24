Sheriff urges safety guidance improvements following death of north-east fisherman

A fatal accident inquiry into the death of a north-east fishermen has called on maritime authorities to make the industry improve awareness of changes to safety rules.

Tony Masson, 67, fell from his vessel Sea Mist in March 2019 near his home port of Macduff in Aberdeenshire.

A major search operation was launched after his son Duncan saw the boat circling and raised the alarm.

Mr Masson, who was not wearing a lifejacket, was pulled from the water by a lifeboat crew and rushed to hospital but did not survive.

In 2018, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) concluded that Mr Masson had become entangled in a rope and was dragged overboard.

They said he was working alone on deck without a personal flotation device (PFD) and there were no barriers in place to separate him from his fishing gear.

A fatal accident inquiry was held at Banff Sheriff Court where the full circumstances of the skipper’s death were investigated and it has now concluded.

The inquiry, lead by Sheriff Robert McDonald, was mandatory because Mr Masson was at work at the time of his death.

As there were no witnesses to the tragedy, Sheriff McDonald heard expert evidence from Captain Emma Tiller of the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) who was the lead investigator into the accident.

He said she was a “clear and even-handed” witness and that he “had no difficulty in accepting her evidence.”

Sheriff McDonald said his findings were to a “large extent” based on the evidence from Captain Tiller.

He concluded that the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) should look at the ways it lets fishermen working on their own know about safety laws and any “significant changes” to those.

Sheriff McDonald’s judgement said: “The MCA should be asked to review the methods by which it makes fisherman and other relevant stakeholders aware of the relevant safety legislation and guidance and any significant changes and updates to such legislation and guidance.

“In particular the MCA should be asked to consider how best to ensure that sole fisherman have made been made aware of any significant changes in safety legislation and guidance in the period between each five year survey.”

Sheriff McDonald also said Mr Masson was “safety-conscious captain” and the accident was “avoidable” while the circumstances that led to Mr Masson’s death were “unfortunate.”

He added: “Notwithstanding the terms of my determination and recommendation I accept the evidence of Captain Tiller and the MAIB report that Mr Masson appeared to be safety conscious captain and had taken many of the recommended precautions.

“He carried a knife and was known as someone who regularly wore PFD. Although this accident was avoidable its circumstances were most unfortunate and I extend my condolences to Mr Masson’s family.”