Praise for north-east football club after thousands raised for charity

Friends of Anchor chairman Jim Milne has thanked the directors of a north-east football club as they prepare donate more than £3,000 to the charity.

Peterhead FC’s directors, led by chairman Rodger Morrison, will hand over the four-figure sum to the cancer charity following a super 50/50 draw the Balmoor outfit has set-up during the coronavirus pandemic generate revenue for the club.

More than £30,000 has been raised already and the Blue Toon’s directors have pledged to match 10% of that total and donate it to Friends of Anchor.

Mr Milne, the charity’s chairman, said: “During a challenging time for the club, it’s been great to see this strength of spirit and community shining through from the supporters and players, and of course the directors, who have pledged to personally match 10% of the total, with these extra funds coming directly to Friends of Anchor.

“The 50/50 draw is a super idea, a chance to support a local club and team, and put yourself in with a chance of winning from the prize pot which is up at an impressive figure now.

“We’re very grateful to the club and its chairman and directors for extending that generosity to Friends of Anchor.”

Peterhead general manager Martin Johnston said: “On a matchday we’ve got one of the best 50/50s in the country.

“So we’ve tried to do it on a bigger scale and it was the chairman’s idea and it’s worked well.

“The directors of the club are unable to participate in the draw so they wanted a charitable element to it so that they could still contribute something.

“As well as the club and winners benefiting it’s good that a charity also benefits.”

Tickets for the super 50-50 draw can be bought up until midnight tonight via Peterhead’s website or Facebook page with the draw taking place tomorrow afternoon.