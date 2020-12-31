Police record dozens of animal cruelty cases in north-east

Police in the north-east recorded dozens of incidents of animal cruelty over the last three years, new figures have revealed.

Between 2018 and 2020, there were a total of 75 incidents logged by officers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

A total of 27 of those were in Aberdeen, while 48 were in Aberdeenshire.

The majority of cases, 41 related to dogs – but police also recorded abuse of livestock, as well as 12 wild animals.

Earlier this year, the Scottish Parliament passed the Animals and Wildlife (Penalties, Protections and Powers)(Scotland) Act, which will give courts the ability to impose unlimited fines and jail sentences of up to five years for the worst cases of animal cruelty.

The new laws will also include a review of the legality of electric shock collars – and legislation known as Finn’s Law, designed to protect emergency service dogs, will also come into force.

Finn’s Law, named after a police dog who was seriously injured after being stabbed while chasing a suspect, will prevent those who attack or injure service animals in the course of their duties from claiming they did so in self-defence.

Scottish Conservative MSP Maurice Golden said: “These figures reveal an alarming high number of animals who are being mistreated right across the north-east.

“Increased sentencing powers will not only ensure those guilty of this are punished severely, but it should also deter others from embarking on this behaviour.

“Additionally, fixed-penalty notices will give authorities a greater degree of flexibility to determine punishments.

“But we do need to see an improvement in the disparity between the number of fixed-penalty notices that are issued and the number that remain unpaid.

“I also firmly believe electric shock collars are harmful devices and have worked with the Dogs’ Trust to end their use.”

Of the animal cruelty crimes recorded by Police Scotland in the north-east, 15 were “detected”, meaning concluded, in the city, while the figure for Aberdeenshire was 17. The force does not hold information about the number of arrests.

Police Scotland’s data controller said officers “have the power to arrest an individual where there is sufficient evidence to support a charge against them, either for a common law crime or for a statutory offence where the statute empowers the police to arrest any person contravening its provisions”.