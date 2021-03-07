Aberdeen community council launches fundraiser for area

An Aberdeen community council has launched a fundraiser to help brighten up its area.

Danestone Community Council is looking to raise money towards installing hanging baskets and planters.

A Go Fund Me has been started to help with the costs, with just under £100 already raised.

The hanging baskets would be placed on lampposts from Laurel Drive to Fairview Street.

The community council is also working with the Bridge of Don Men’s Shed to install planters on the grass verges of the same street as well as at the junction between Fairview Street and Gordon Brae Road.

The fundraiser states: “With spring on the horizon and to brighten up our neighbourhood after these long winter months, we would love to add to our spring bulbs by adding wooden planters and hanging baskets filled with colourful summer plants and flowers.

“In order to achieve this, we need to raise funds by donations from individuals and local businesses. It would really take a big community effort and we would be hugely grateful for any support that we receive.”

A target of £250 has been set, which would cover the costs of installing permanent fittings for baskets and the baskets themselves.

It will also cover the costs of the planters which will be made from wooden palettes, as well as plants and soil.

To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/2ykjr-hanging-baskets-and-planters-for-danestone