Police warn north-east residents to be on high alert for virus scams

As restrictions to deal with coronavirus were introduced, day-to-day life as we know it drastically and quickly changed.

We have all been spending more time at home, with a huge increase in the number of people working remotely and online, which unfortunately provides criminals with more opportunities to scam innocent people and their businesses.

Scammers are opportunistic and will look to exploit peoples’ fears, hoping you will let your guard down for just a moment.

Police Scotland is committed to working with our partners to help protect you from these criminals by offering the best prevention advice, and it has never been more important to be on your guard as a new wave of scams related to the pandemic emerge.

It is anticipated that there will be a surge in phishing scams, for example emails claiming to be from the government offering grants, tax rebates, or compensation.

Phishing emails attempt to trick people into revealing sensitive personal and financial information or contain a link to malicious websites or attachments that contain a virus, one being Ransomware.

Once activated, this prevents you from accessing your computer or the information on it as your files will be locked or encrypted – in other words, held to ransom, and you won’t get them back until you pay.

You may think this type of thing only affects big businesses, but it doesn’t. Every day businesses of all sizes, along with members of the public, get caught out so it’s important you know what you can do to protect yourself.

Firstly, recognise what a phishing email looks like and don’t open untrusted emails or click on strange links. Use anti-virus software, keep it up-to-date and regularly run a scan of your system – often the updates include security patches which are critical to protecting your computer.

I would also advise you to back-up your data regularly, and to not pay the ransom as there is no guarantee that you will get access to your data.

If you have received a phishing email you can report this to the Suspicious Email Reporting Service, managed by the National Cyber Security Centre, which has already helped in taking down dozens of malicious web campaigns.

Anyone can be targeted by fraudsters by email, phone, text, or in person, however sadly people who are vulnerable or increasingly isolated at home are most at risk. They might try to lure you in with offers that look too good to be true, like high-return investments and healthcare opportunities, or appeals to give to bogus charities.

Some simple advice includes to NEVER give out login details in an email or over the phone, no matter how genuine you think the request is. Be wary of the information you are giving out on social networking sites and do not include your birth date or address in your email address.

When you are finished with personal or financial documents, shred them before you throw them out, and be wary of cold calls – if in doubt, just hang up and NEVER give out personal or financial information if you are unsure who you are dealing with.

Banks will never ask for your account details over the phone.

More than ever, as a community please be aware of people who are elderly, live alone and who might be more vulnerable – please look after and support each other and report anything suspicious to Police Scotland on 101. For more information about staying safe online please visit ncsc.gov.uk