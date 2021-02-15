On The Beat: Officer provides support to north-east schools

I am based at Banff Police Office however I support numerous primary and secondary schools across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Part of my role is to deliver inputs to pupils on a variety of subjects such as Internet safety, drugs, alcohol, knife crime, domestic abuse, sexual offences, hate crime, anti-social behaviour and road safety.

On a normal day I could be out the office for up to eight hours delivering up to six inputs, however – like so many other people – Covid-19 has obviously impacted the way I do my job.

Prior to Christmas, I was still able to go into schools and deliver inputs face-to-face with social distancing measures in place. However sometimes I would arrive at a school to find out that whole year groups were absent due to the virus and with the requirement for large groups to self-isolate.

On another occasion I was due to spend a week at a secondary school delivering 21 inputs, however the school was closed last minute due to positives cases of coronavirus.

I must say that I have been very impressed with the actions taken by the schools I support in response to the ever-changing situation of coronavirus – the procedures in place such as staggered break times, one-way systems, hand sanitiser, facemasks, online learning and social distanced subjects must be strange for all pupils however everyone appeared to be adapting very well.

As we entered 2021, all my face-to-face appointments were cancelled and technology is now playing a key part in allowing me to continue in my role as a School Liaison Officer.

I am now relying on using Microsoft Teams and Zoom and, although it’s very different from face-to-face interaction, the same information, advice and presentations can still be passed on to teachers which in turn can be forwarded on to parents and pupils who are working from home.

This week, I have had access to Banff Academy which has allowed me to spend time with pupils in the Additional Support for Learning Department where we have been discussing coronavirus and a range of other topics.

I have also spent time in the Hub where we discussed various issues such as bullying, alcohol, drugs and Internet safety.

I also had a weekly Microsoft Teams meeting with a group of pupils from another Hub where we covered the same topics albeit virtually. I would like to think both sessions were a success.

Hopefully the restrictions ease in the near future allowing me to return to schools on a regular basis.

Young people are spending more time at home just now which, for many, means an increasing amount of time spent online.

Therefore it is so important that parents, guardians and youngsters alike are aware of the dangers of using the Internet, and how they can stay safe when spending time in the virtual world.

For more information and tips, visit the Police Scotland or CEOP (Child Exploitation and Online Protection) websites.

Likewise, I would urge any young people – or anyone with concerns for a young person – to please contact Police on 101 if they need help or support.