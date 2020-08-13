North-east towns receive share of £1m emergency Covid-19 grants

Communities across Aberdeenshire have received a share of £1 million of grants to help town centres recover from the impact of coronavirus.

Projects in Banchory, Stonehaven, Ellon, Huntly, Ballater, Turriff, Mintlaw and Aboyne are benefiting from the money.

The cash was awarded by The Towns and Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) Resilience and Recovery Fund which is financed by the Scottish Government.

The Ellon Traders Association received £12,000 for PPE supplies, signage and training.

The same amount was given to both the Stonehaven and Huntly business associations for community hub apps and ‘shop local’ campaigns.

A further £10,000 was awarded to both Turriff and Banchory business leaders for PPE equipment.

A total of £62,000 of grants were handed out across the region to help pay for a raft of schemes to help town centres battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Phil Prentice, Chief Officer of Scotland’s Towns Partnership, said: “Businesses in our town centres are showing remarkable resilience and innovation in how they are responding to the consequences of Covid-19 to best serve their customers and communities.

“From rapidly accelerating their online offerings to moving quickly to ensure that safeguards are in place to ensure that staff can work safely and customers shop responsibly, their work is playing an important part in the nation’s recovery from the pandemic. The impact they are having should not be underestimated.

“We are delighted to have been able to support projects across Aberdeenshire and pleased that the work will touch on so many towns as we encourage everyone to think local first – and safety first – to support the businesses and the people behind them who really are at the heart of the areas in which they live.

“Whether it be buying your groceries or enjoying a meal out, the support you give is critical as we work hard to secure a sustainable and successful future for Scotland’s town centres.”

Seventy-three projects were supported across the country.

Scotland’s Communities Secretary, Aileen Campbell MSP, said: “Living more of our lives locally – shopping, eating and enjoying activities in the areas we live – has never been more important. It has a huge role to play in supporting Scotland’s economic and social recovery from Covid-19.

“This fund is enabling great work to support and promote local businesses in more than 180 towns by highlighting the diverse and vibrant selection of products and services on offer

“Taking simple steps like choosing to visit a nearby shop or cafe, or buying goods or services from a business in your own community helps support local jobs. These actions help local economies to thrive, bring communities together and, crucially, help us to continue to suppress the virus by limiting unnecessary travel.”