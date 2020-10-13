Exclusive: North-east removal firm director furious after business phone line cut off

A north-east removal firm director has hit out after an error led to the company’s phone line being cut off.

Economove in Stonehaven had planned to switch its phones to a Cloud-based system later this month, but on October 1 they realised the phone had been unusually quiet and discovered it had been cut off by BT.

And despite daily calls to BT to try and resolve the issue, they are still without a working landline, with customers unable to get in touch through the usual channel.

William Allan, Economove director, said: “It’s disgraceful.

“We were shifting to the Cloud system on October 22. They advised us that the change over date was going to be October 22.

“On Thursday October 1, our phones go pretty regular, and we thought ‘it’s funny, there’s no calls coming in’.

“I phoned BT and they said ‘there’s a fault in your line, what’s happened is somebody has switched your phone over to the new iCloud system without getting the iCloud system installed in your office, so your number is lost just now but we should get it back in a couple of hours’.

“Nothing happened. I phoned later on in the day and was told it should be sorted out for the next morning.

“Next morning came, nothing happened. I phoned them every day sometimes for three or four hours.

“If people phone the office number they won’t get through to us and the line just goes dead.

“People might not know we’re still working; there are so many businesses that have gone out of business after the lockdown.

“We were getting back on our feet again, we were starting getting busier after being off for seven weeks.

William said on Friday he was told BT believed they had found the fault, but would not be able to fix it until this week (starting 12th Oct).

“You’re talking 14 days to get my line back working. How can I keep a business running?

“We’ve got some guys that are full-time contract and we’ve got guys that have lost their jobs that used to work for us before and they’re back working on uncontracted hours. I’ve had to tell two of them there wasn’t any work for them and there won’t be any for this week.

“Nobody is doing anything about it.

“BT should never be treating anybody like this.

“We’ve all worked hard this year after the lockdown to try and get businesses back up and running. But we can’t work if people can’t phone us.”

William said it was difficult to put a figure on how much business the firm had lost due to the issue, but said it would run into the tens of thousands.

He said: “It will affect the business. The lorries need to be out and the wheels turning. The guys that are not on contracted hours, they’re not going to get any work.”

A BT spokesman said: “We’re really sorry for the delay in getting the phone number reconnected and we’re working as fast as possible to fix the issue. We’re in touch with the customer and we expect everyone to be working again this week.”