North-east police create video to show children a day in the life of an officer fighting crime

Police have created a video to show school children a day in the life of an officer fighting crime on the streets of the north-east.

Teachers at Robert Gordons Primary School in Aberdeen requested assistance from the police with their early years children during their People Who Help us topic.

Teacher Sophie Main contacted Sergeant Andy Sawers, of the City Centre Problem Solving Team, who tasked Constable John Calder with drawing up a script and producing a short video for the pupils.

Mrs Main said: “Through this exciting project, we try to liaise directly with professionals working in specific roles to help us to bring our topic to life.

“When learning about the police and the roles and responsibilities that the officers have, it is vital that our young pupils know they can always approach a police officer and that they can trust the police to help them.

“The feedback we received from both pupils and parents was phenomenal. Many families told us that their child watched the video numerous times and that they really enjoyed the information that was shared. I think we may have a number of budding police officers in Primary 1!”

The video shows two officers being assisted by one of their four-legged recruits Yogi.

Pupil Finlay Cocker, 5, of Aberdeen, said: “I liked the video. I liked the dog called Yogi, he was cute and can sniff things out.

“I want to be a policeman with a dog when I grow up.”

Head teacher Sarah Webb said: “I am delighted that our children have been able to understand the vast range of people in our community who help us.

“The children have clearly enjoyed this learning experience and have benefitted from the time and efforts from Sergeant Sawers and his team.”

Sgt Andy Sawers praised the work of the officers involved in creating the film.

He said: “When this request came through I knew immediately that PC John Calder would be the perfect person to carry out this request.

“It was an excellent piece of community work by him and his colleague PC Ian Paterson who played the lead role in the short video.

“There was also a fantastic appearance by PC Steve Warden and PD Yogi from the Dog Section who I knew the children would love to see. I am delighted to hear that the children enjoyed the video and it allows the virtual police to get into schools.”