North-east passengers will need to wear face coverings

North-east bus and rail firms have spoken of measures they are taking as it was announced that face coverings would become mandatory on public transport.

The coverings will need to be worn from Monday.

It was also revealed that public transport capacity will remain constrained due to physical distancing requirements – and active travel remains the preferred mode of travel.

First Bus said it would not be handing out face coverings and it would police the situation with help from Police Scotland and the British Transport Police.

Managing director of First Bus, Andrew Jarvis, said: “We understand it will take time for everyone to adapt to the Scottish Government’s new rules on face coverings and are asking all customers to assist our drivers by co-operating to make journeys safe for everyone.

“We are already communicating the need to wear face coverings at this time, which aligns with guidance from the Scottish Government in conjunction with an industry approach to engage, explain and encourage adoption.

“Our drivers’ primary focus must remain on driving people safely to their destination. Some people travelling, including our drivers in their cabs, will be exempt from wearing a face covering.

“Throughout the coronavirus pandemic our drivers have responded superbly to the challenges in helping to ensure people can make essential journeys and this will continue.”

ScotRail has said it would have face coverings available at some stations, including Aberdeen.

David Simpson, ScotRail operations director, said: “The position on face coverings is now absolutely clear and we are urging customers to take collective responsibility and follow the Scottish Government guidance on their mandatory use.

“We are doing everything we can to help customers get used to the changes in rail travel and that’s why, for a limited time, we will be providing face masks at all major stations.

“But Scotland’s Railway can’t guarantee physical distancing at all stages of a customer’s journey.

“The message remains the same as it has been since the start of the pandemic: only travel if your journey is essential and follow our five rules for safer travel. It will help to keep you, your fellow customers, and our staff safe.”

While, a spokesman for Stagecoach said: “As per the First Minister’s announcement , face coverings will become mandatory on all public transport from Monday . It will apply to all passengers in public transport, however there will be exemptions especially for those who are not able to wear a face covering for a specific medical reason. Children under five will also be exempt.”