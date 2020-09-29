North-east MSP to defend seat at Holyrood election

A north-east MSP is set to defend her seat at next year’s Scottish Parliament election.

Mairi Gougeon, the MSP for Angus North and Mearns, has been named as the SNP’s candidate for the seat for next year’s vote.

Mrs Gougeon, a graduate of Aberdeen University, has held the seat since 2016.

It has genuinely been the biggest honour and privilege of my life to be elected as a Member of the Scottish Parliament… Posted by Mairi Gougeon MSP on Friday, 25 September 2020

She said: “It’s certainly not been a quiet term and this year has been the toughest yet.

“Together with my team we’ve worked hard to provide information, advice, and help as much as possible.

“I hope to continue to be able to work on behalf of the people of Brechin, Forfar, Montrose, Stonehaven, Laurencekirk, and the wider Angus and Mearns area.

“And as an SNP MSP, I’ll be doing all I can to help deliver independence.”