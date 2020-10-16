North-east MP urges constituents to join democracy event

A north-east MP has urged his constituents to get involved in a week-long discussion on democracy.

Parliament Week is an annual event which is now in its tenth year, and is aimed at creating a discussion about making change happen.

It involves a series of events designed to encourage the public to engage with the work of the UK Parliament and get them involved in the decision-making process.

Gordon MP Richard Thomson is now urging people to get involved and learn more about democracy.

Mr Thomson said: “As the MP for Gordon, it’s great to see the events which are already springing up across the constituency. I’m determined to play my part in ensuring that young people in particular understand how vital their participation is for our democracy. I’m excited to see so many organisations and local groups planning to take part and would encourage others to get involved.”

Last year, over 1.2 million people across the UK took part in Parliament week.

David Clark, head of education and engagement at UK Parliament, said: “There are many exciting activities taking place for this year’s UK Parliament Week, including those happening in Gordon.

“Organisations, local community groups and schools all have a chance to get empowered and have their say on issues they care about the most. Change starts with you and UK Parliament Week is a great way to learn how you can make a difference.”

Parliament Week runs from November 1-7.