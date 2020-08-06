North-east man banned from kebab shop after two year hate campaign

A man who admitted a two-year homophobic hate campaign against a male relative has been banned from the kebab shop business he threatened to damage in the torrent of abusive messages.

Mahir Eroglu appeared before Sheriff Gregor Murray at Forfar where the 45-year-old pleaded guilty to a stalking charge covering more than 24 months up to April this year.

Eroglu, of Queen Street, Peterhead admitted a charge of engaging in a course of conduct between March 1 2018 and April 22 this year which caused a man fear and alarm by making repeated telephone calls and sending text messages of an abusive and homophobic nature.

They also contained threats of violence and suggestions that the victim’s business would be damaged.

The offences took place at Best Kebab in Keptie Street, Arbroath and Marmaris in Peterhead.

The accused, represented by solicitor Julie Young, initially appeared on his own behalf in court and said he had committed the offence because of the “bad manners” of his victim, who he had been in business with.

Sheriff Murray told Eroglu: “You have pled guilty to a very serious offence.

“Whatever may be the cultural perception in your homeland of your cousin’s relationship, it does not entitle you in this country to seek to abuse and threaten him.

“I can see that the background of your former business relationship with him, and the reasons for it breaking up, may have contributed to what you did.”

Sentence on Eroglu was deferred until next month for a criminal justice background report to be obtained.

He was granted bail with special conditions including a ban on entering Best Kebab in Arbroath.