North-east fitness suite reopens to the public

A north-east fitness suite is set to reopen to the public next week.

The gym at Ellon Community Campus has been closed due to Covid-19 – but it will open its doors once more on Monday.

Its operator, Live Life Aberdeenshire, has made online booking available to those wishing to use the facility.

Initially it will be available outwith school hours, after 5pm on weekdays, and at weekends.

The reopening of the fitness suite follows in the footsteps of the swimming pool, which opened for business again at the beginning of September.

Live Life Aberdeenshire is also offering users the opportunity to take advantage of reduced prices as part of its monthly sports and leisure passes, which were introduced in response to customer feedback.

The passes offer better value for regular customers – even though the capacity and operating hours of venues have been reduced.