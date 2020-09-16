North-east creatives to have work displayed in uni’s virtual showcase

The work of talented creative practitioners and emerging entrepreneurs is to be featured as part of an Aberdeen university’s first virtual ‘Postgraduate Showcase’.

The exhibition, hosted by Gray’s School of Art at Robert Gordon University (RGU), will combine the work of students from the Masters Art & Design programme as well as the first two cohorts on RGU’s Creative Entrepreneurship short course, which was launched earlier in the year to provide fully-funded business development support for creatives in Scotland.

The show will go live on Friday, September 25, and will be featured within the www.graysdegree.show site, which was created by local agency, Design and Code, for the undergraduate Gray’s Virtual Degree Show in July.

Within the exhibition space, the work of full-time and part-time Master’s students from across a diverse range of specialist disciplines will be featured with work ranging from fine art to communication design and photography.

There will also be 31 individual spaces for the Creative Entrepreneurship students, where the public will be able to view their work and see how their businesses have evolved as a result of the programme.

Jon Pengelly, course leader for the MA Fine Art at Gray’s, said: “This year has been extremely challenging for the Master’s students who have graduated this year.

“But for me what has been most impressive is the level of work produced and the ambition within this work, having not been compromised at all by these restrictions, and students finding alternative ways of working and new directions as a consequence.”

Hilary Nicoll, who led on the development and delivery of the Creative Entrepreneurship module with colleagues from RGU’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Group, said: “It has been challenging, but ultimately inspiring, to be teaching this new course during these difficult times.”