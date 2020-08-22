North-east council still carrying out work on impact of flooding

A north-east council has said work is still ongoing to determine the cost impact of last week’s flooding.

Aberdeenshire Council activated the Scottish Government’s Bellwin Scheme last week, after stormy weather caused damage and flooding in various locations across Aberdeenshire, however particularly hit Stonehaven badly.

The scheme is designed to provide financial support to local authorities hit by emergency situations.

A spokesman for the local authority said that work was still ongoing with various services across the council regarding the impact of the storm.

It is anticipated that any application made could also cover costs associated with last week’s train derailment, which occurred near Stonehaven.

The spokesman added: “An application through the scheme will only be made if costs reach a certain threshold.

“Any application made could cover costs associated with both the storm and the subsequent rail derailment.”

Aberdeen City Council confirmed that it has not made any application to the Scottish Government under the Bellwin Scheme.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government has activated the Bellwin Scheme to provide additional revenue support which is open to all local authorities, including Aberdeen, to assist with the immediate and unforeseen costs that meet the qualifying criteria in the aftermath of the recent storms.”