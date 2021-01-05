North-east business leaders call for support as lockdown measures begin

Business leaders called for more support to be put in place for firms impacted by the new lockdown measures.

Calls have also been made for regular reviews of the new restrictions.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said the business body respected the decisions made by the Scottish Government.

© Chris Sumner/ DCT Media

He said: “As we have said from the outset, our public health takes primacy and expectedly the next few weeks are going to be very difficult indeed.

“Therefore, we look to government to build on its economic support for our city centre businesses to see us through to the recovery stage, and on moving forward collectively work with them and others on more lasting measures to reinvigorate our city centre, one of the three largest in the country, at a time when it is most needed.”

Meanwhile, Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce called for regular reviews to be held throughout January, as well as increased support.

He said: “Although the taxpayer cannot afford it, UK and Scottish Government also need to substantially step-up levels of cash support. The Job Retention Scheme is well and good but does not cover any of the non-payroll costs of companies forced to close or to be open but with few customers. And this needs to be simple, easy to access and without the complicated caveats and thresholds that have accompanied previous grants.

“This period is often the most difficult in terms of trading or cashflow for many businesses and this could be the straw that breaks the back of many that have been clinging on hoping for better things in 2021.

“If the vaccine is the only exit route, we must demand detailed plans and timeline for the vaccination of over 60s and for these to be accelerated as a matter of urgency. Only 367 people in the UK under 60 without pre-existing conditions have succumbed to the virus.”