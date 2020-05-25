New north-east business offering support during Covid-19

A new north-east business which launched earlier this year is providing support and entertainment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Still Tours Scotland, based in Ellon, has been offering virtual whisky and gin tasting for people across the world while in lockdown.

After launching in February, the family-run company which was begun from the Ellon Whisky Shop, has also been supporting vulnerable people in the community.

The company started after customers often asked if it offered whisky distillery tours.

Now, whisky is delivered from Ellon Whisky Shop to people’s doorsteps, and the experience is shared live via Zoom.

Business development manager Lucinda Craig said: “We are just trying to do our bit to help our local community during the Covid-19 outbreak. Helping the elderly and vulnerable is the least that we can try to do at the minute.”

It also organises regular quizzes via social media.

In the past few months, Still Tours Scotland has even received interest from as far as America for its services.

Those taking part in the events will be able to virtually visit more than 120 distilleries across Scotland.

Lucinda added: “It’s not just about whisky. It’s about Scotland, our people and culture.

“We aim to give you Scotland as authentically and luxuriously as possible. We provide a diverse whisky or gin tasting experience. We conduct our business ethically while providing a premium quality service with everybody’s safety in mind.”