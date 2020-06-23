New figures reveal more than 4,500 births registered in north-east

More than 4,500 births were registered last year across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, according to new figures.

The statistics from National Records of Scotland also reveal the number of deaths.

in Aberdeen city there were 2,260 births, while in Aberdeenshire there were 2,400 – a total of 4,600.

This compares to 2,337 in 2018 for Aberdeen city – a drop of 77, and 2,697 for Aberdeenshire a decrease of 297.

Meanwhile, the number of births was slightly lower than the number of deaths for both local authority areas – with 4,695 registered in both areas.

There were 2,161 in Aberdeen city, a slight increase on 2018 figures where there were 2,170.

Of the deaths registered last year1,094 of those were men and 1,067 were women.

In Aberdeenshire there were 2,534, compared to 2,462 from 2018, and 1,221 were men and 1,313 were women.

Nationally 8,245 more deaths than births were registered in Scotland in 2019, according to figures released today by National Records of Scotland.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures maintain the recent trends, with births continuing to fall and little change in the death rate.

“The age-standardised death rate, which takes account of the growing and ageing population, had been decreasing steadily over recent decades but has changed very little since 2014.”

This is the fifth year running where there have been more deaths than births registered in Scotland, 49,863 births were registered, which is the lowest annual total since records began in 1855.

Meanwhile, 58,108 deaths were registered, which shows a decrease of 0.7 per cent on the number in 2018, but represents the second highest annual total since 2003.

Marriages fell to the lowest number on record, with 26,007 in 2019. Of these, 912 were same-sex marriages.