Plea for position of trust laws to be extended to Scotland

Last week brought good news for England and Wales as the UK Government announced that the Position of Trust law will be extended to sports coaches and faith leaders, meaning they cannot have sex with 16 and 17-year-olds in their care.

This significant milestone means that young people will now be legally protected from being sexually exploited by adults who have power and influence over them.

However, the law will not extend to Scotland, and we are urging the Scottish Government to follow suit, and give young people here these same protections.

As a country that aspires to respect the rights of every child, including the right to be safe and protected from abuse, we cannot be left behind on this.

In fact, this week, the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child Incorporation Bill was passed at the Scottish Parliament, meaning the UNCRC will now become part of Scots law.

And we know from other countries that this will bring positive changes in how adults see and value children and young people and their rights.

Yet this legal loophole seems in stark contrast to our country’s vision to be a nation that puts the rights of our children first and foremost.

The Position of Trust offence is currently very narrow in Scotland, being limited only to certain professions like teachers and care workers, and it doesn’t apply to sports coaches or youth workers.

And yet we have seen tragic headlines highlighting the power and influence sports coaches have over children, and how some have horribly abused their position of trust.

This means that children are protected in the classroom, but not on the football pitch, which is really something that needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

With lockdown restrictions gradually easing, many children and young people will be looking forward to returning to clubs and activities. They will be excited to see their friends again, and build on those relationships with their club leaders.

All young people should be able to return to these extracurricular activities they enjoy without being at risk of grooming by the very adults they look to for support and advice.

We know that the overwhelming majority of sports coaches do an excellent job and work tirelessly with children to make them healthier, more confident and to develop their talents. But there can be no room for complacency.

We launched our Close the Loophole campaign in the wake of the historic abuse in football scandal, to put pressure on governments across the UK to act on this legal loophole.

With the UK Government now making progress, the Scottish Government must now follow, strengthening the law to ensure that those working in sport – and indeed other regulated roles – are held to the same high standards we should expect from all professions where adults are in a position of trust over children and young people.

We urge the Scottish Government to move quickly on this and change the law so that more 16 and 17-year-olds are not put at risk in this way.

Search ‘Close the Loophole’ for more information on the campaign.

Any adult worried about a child can contact 0808 800 5000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk and Childline is here for children, free and confidentially, on 0800 1111 or at www.childline.org.uk.