Resurfacing work to begin on north-east road

A section of a north-east road is to undergo a £260,000 revamp with work beginning today.

The stretch of the A95 near Haughs Bridge in Keith will benefit from resurfacing improvements.

Upgrades will involve teams addressing defects in the road surface on the A95 between Rosarie and Haughs Bridge, creating a safer and smoother road surface for motorists.

The project is scheduled to start this evening and will take place over seven nights between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

It is expected to be completed by Wednesday, October 28 with no work taking place on Saturday or Sunday night.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, a 10mph convoy system will be in place overnight during working hours. All traffic management will be removed during the daytime.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “This £260,000 investment from Transport Scotland will see teams carry out surfacing improvements as well as upgrading road markings and road studs on this section of the A95 near Keith, creating a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the project overnight and removing the traffic management outwith working hours.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A95. We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”