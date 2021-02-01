On The Beat: Police urge north-east residents to be considerate while enjoying wildlife on walks

The beginning of a new year is always a busy time for me as I start preparing for a packed year ahead with events and presentations.

However, like so many other people, Covid-19 restrictions have drastically changed the scope of my role, with very few events planned for 2021 and only a handful of online presentations to be delivered so far. Part of the role of being a police officer though is adapting to any situation we are faced with, and finding new ways of reaching the public, therefore I would like to use this column today to highlight some areas of concern increasingly encountered during the past year.

The types of wildlife crimes being called in recently have been very similar in nature to the calls we received last year when we first went into lockdown as people quite rightly started avoiding busy areas and instead headed to the countryside and other rural areas often unfamiliar to them.

Popular walking spots are now being used in far greater numbers, which brings wildlife problems such as concerns at seal haul-out sites around our coastline. These sites are given special protection from the Scottish Government as the seals need an area to rest, have their pups and moult out their coats.

Sadly, people often have an urge to go up to the seals or to try and introduce their dog to them in what they perceive as good intent. The downside is moulting seals will get chilled from having to bolt into the sea to escape human contact, and seal pups can be abandoned even with just one or two harassments. Dogs can also pass on disease to the seals, such as distemper, which can kill them.

My plea is to only look at seals from a suitable distance and always keep your dog on a lead – it might sound simple, but it’s the most effective way to keep these wonderful animals safe.

Another area of business on the increase during lockdown has been sheep and other livestock worrying. Once again, these calls have increased as more people have gone out for walks in the countryside rather than in town, with many not being responsible when in areas of farmland with cattle, pigs, hens or sheep.

Ewes are still in lamb at the moment, depending on the breed and other factors, so any dog off the lead can cause untold amounts of stress to the animal and that stress can lead to the sheep aborting its lamb or lambs as many will be expecting twins.

Apart from the obvious animal welfare issues, this also comes at a cost to the farmer with a loss in revenue averaging around £70 to over £100 per head. The other unfortunate side to this type of incident is the consequence of criminal proceedings against the person in control of the dog at the time, and the possibility that the offending dog may have to be destroyed. All this can be avoided by just simply putting your dog on a suitable lead and by looking at the animals from a safe distance. Avoid livestock if you are in any doubt.

This is a difficult time for everyone and by no means do I want to put anyone off enjoying what the north-east has to offer. But please enjoy the countryside considerately and respect the people who live and work there and the animals who call it their home.

Please call the police on 101 if you see anything that you think is a crime or 999 if the incident is ongoing.