Plans submitted to turn former Aberdeen pub into takeaway

Plans have been lodged with the local authority to turn an Aberdeen pub into a hot food takeaway.

Proposals were submitted for the Thistle Bar or Mounthooly Sports Bar on Hutcheon Street by Union Fountain Ltd.

The site is currently for sale, and takes up the ground floor of a tenement block.

Drawings submitted alongside the application show that the existing bar would be refurbished as a servery, with seating areas and waiting area to the front of the premises.

Male and female toilets are planned to remain as in the existing property.

To the rear of the building, there would be a plating up and preparation area, a dish washing station, a kitchen and storage room for dry foods, freezers and fridges.

A statement submitted to Aberdeen City Council by Neil Rothnie Architecture on behalf of the applicants said: “The proposed hot food takeaway will maintain the active frontage at street level. The mechanical extract system to the cooking facilities can be suitably attenuated for noise and filtered of odours to meet current guidelines.

“The amenity of existing flats above will not be compromised by the proposed use at ground floor, or at least no worse than the previous use and it is important that this is recognised.

“It is worth noting that hot food takeaways operate much more efficiently presently so issues of litter, noise etc are no longer the same as in the past.”

An area known as the pend to the side of the property would be used as parking space.