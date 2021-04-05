North-east village shop plans backed by council

Plans to demolish a north-east shop and build its replacement on the same site have been approved.

The Co-op applied for permission to transform their store on Kemnay’s Station Road in January and now the council have given the proposals their backing.

The retailer wants to make the change so it can offer a wider range of products to customers and a better storage and staff area.

A planning statement submitted alongside the blueprints at the start of the year said: “The existing store size and configuration limits the Co-op’s ability to offer a wide range of products.

“It has narrow aisle widths which impact on customer experience and shelf replenishment. It has a limited number of tills which can impact on queuing.

“The application proposes the demolition of the existing Co-op shop and to redevelop the site to provide a new, modern and fit for purpose store.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s report into the planning application said: “In conclusion, our policy supports retail development within town centres and it is considered that this proposal would support an appropriate mix within the Kemnay town centre.

“The proposed use is the same as the existing use albeit there would be a new retail store.”