On The Beat: North-east residents urged to report crimes circulating on social media to police

Social Media is a fantastic way of keeping in touch, checking out the latest news or sporting events – and who doesn’t like a cute puppy video.

In addition, there are many thousands of local community forums and groups across the county who do a great job of keeping local residents abreast of community issues and events.

As the Local Policing Inspector for Garioch, I am contacted by community councillors and other elected officials, wishing to discuss incidents or issues of a localised or criminal nature that have been shared or discussed on such community groups.

© Courtesy Police Scotland handout

In the vast majority of cases, we were already aware of the incident or issue and have either dealt with it, or put in place measures to deal with it. There have however been some cases which have been widely shared on social media, of which we were not aware.

Recently I was made aware of a social media post, showing a video of two persons behaving in an anti-social manner. This post was commented upon hundreds of times and shared even more widely.

Having been made aware of the post 48 hours after the event, I checked our systems and found that despite the extensive social media coverage, no one had reported the matter to us. In this instance we were able to take retrospective action and the two persons were charged.

I was also made aware of social media post where youths were seen playing on a railway line near Inverurie. Again, this post has been commented upon and shared extensively, yet despite the obvious danger to the youths, no one called the police.

Although we aim to be out on patrol in our community as much as possible, we obviously cannot be everywhere all of the time. We do rely on the public to be our eyes and ears and to report matters to us as they are occurring.

This allows us to respond to such incidents in quick time and greatly increases our chances of apprehending criminals at the time of the offence, capturing evidence which leads to a swift arrest or to ensure that people are safe.

Any delay in reporting can have an adverse effect on our ability to detect crime and keep people safe.

There are many thousands of such forums and groups and it is not simply possible or indeed appropriate for the police to monitor them.

As such, if you witness a criminal act, or any event where there is danger to life or property, I would urge you to contact the police on 999. Any non-recent matter or any incident where there is not such danger should be reported using 101.

Police Scotland can also be emailed and details of your Local Policing Team email address can be found on the Police Scotland Website.