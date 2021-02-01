North-east councillor welcomes reinstatement of morning bus

A north-east councillor has welcomed news a morning bus service has been reinstated.

Peterhead South and Cruden SNP councillor Stephen Smith contacted senior management at Stagecoach after being contacted by constituents concerned about the removal of the early morning services between Hatton/Cruden Bay and Peterhead.

Some key workers, as well as other residents, relied on the public transport and were no longer able to get to Peterhead before 9am with the 6.30am and 7.30am services withdrawn.

But it has now been confirmed that a new service will now leave Hatton and Cruden Bay in time to arrive in Peterhead at 7.55am, which will start immediately.

The 61A service departs from Hatton at 7.27am and will be at Golf Road in Cruden Bay at 7.35am, Stirling Village at 7.45am and will arrive at the Peterhead interchange at 7.55am.

Mr Smith said: “I am grateful to Stagecoach for taking on board the concerns raised with me by local bus users and the assistance of the council’s Public Transport Unit in securing swift action to put this in place.

“Several of those affected were key workers so this action is very much to be welcomed.”