North-east councillor urges support for Local Electricity Bill

A north-east councillor hopes to encourage the local authority to back the Local Electricity Bill.

Councillor Anouk Kloppert will bring a motion to a meeting of full Aberdeenshire Council on Thursday, which asks the authority to support the Local Electricity Bill, which, if made law, would “make the setup and running costs of selling renewable electricity to local customers proportionate by establishing a Right to Local Supply.”

The bill has come about following a campaign from group Power for People.

Councillor Kloppert’s motion also acknowledges the efforts that Aberdeenshire Council has made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote renewable energy, and recognises the central rose that councils can play in creating sustainable communities, particularly through the provision of locally generated renewable electricity.

Her motion further adds: “[Aberdeenshire Council] further recognises that very large financial setup and running costs involved in selling locally generated renewable electricity to local customers result in it being impossible for local renewable electricity generators to do so; that making these financial costs proportionate to the scale of a renewable electricity supplier’s operation would create significant opportunities for councils to be providers of locally generated renewable electricity directly to local people, businesses and organisations, and that revenues received by councils that became local renewable electricity providers could be used to help fund local greenhouse gas emissions reduction measures and to help improve local services and facilities.”

Councillors will be given the opportunity to back the motion on Thursday.