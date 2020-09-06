North-east children’s charity Charlie House awarded Covid-19 grant

A north-east children’s charity has received a much needed financial boost through a Covid-19 grant.

Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, was given a generous donation of £2,878 from the Children in Need Covid-19 Booster Fund.

The charity has seen a surge in the amount of requests for support over the past few months of lockdown, and has had to quickly adapt the services it offers to ensure it can continue to support young people and families across the north-east.

In addition, due to the pandemic, it has also seen many of its major fundraising events cancelled.

Staff have been working hard to ensure families have a range of activities, and have organised a range of different fundraising events to ensure the charity continues to receive financial support so it can continue, including The BIG Sunday Showcase, cocktail making evenings, virtual quizzes and more.

Leigh Ryrie, children and family support manager at Charlie House, said: “Lockdown has hit everyone hard, but the families we support have been some of the hardest hit.

“Due to the complex nature of their child’s medical conditions many of these families were the first to go into lockdown and will be the last to leave it.

“Many of these families may already feel isolated due to a lack of knowledge and understanding of their child’s very complex needs amongst their family, friends and peers, so it was very important to us that we reacted quickly to the announcement of the country going into lockdown to ensure these families did not feel completely alone.

“This donation from the Children in Need Covid-19 Booster Grant has allowed us to provide the high quality support and interaction that these families need as individuals, family units and peer groups.

“It has allowed us to develop a range of online-specific support which families can access through live videos or on-demand sessions at a time to suit themselves, and families will be able to continue enjoying the benefits of this online support long after lockdown has finished.”