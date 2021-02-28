Innovative north-east start-up company wins national award

A north-east start-up company has secured an award for environmental best practice.

Legasea, based in Westhill, has won a Scottish Green Apple Environment Award in the campaign to find the greenest companies, councils, and communities.

It was awarded in relation to its Subsea Circular Economy services.

The business competed against more than 200 other nominations in the awards for Environmental Best Practice, and will be presented with a trophy and certificate at a presentation ceremony planned for May this year, subject to current restrictions being lifted.

The Green Apple Awards began in 1994 and have become established as the country’s major recognition for environmental endeavour among companies, councils and communities.

The awards are organised by The Green Organisation and are supported by the Environment Agency, the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health, the Chartered Institution for Wastes Management and other independent bodies.

Lewis Sim, Legasea managing director, said: “Receiving this Green Apple Environment Award is testament to the team’s determination to ensure that the subsea sector has a sustainable future.”

Legasea is dedicated to making the oil and gas industry more environmentally friendly and sustainable.

Offering an alternative route for recovered subsea production systems or excess inventory, Legasea takes liability and ownership for decommissioned subsea equipment, making it safe, clean and disassembling it to its component parts.

Reusable parts are then used to fulfil the demand for urgent spares when crucial production is at risk during routine preventative maintenance or when a failure is encountered subsea.

Lewis added: “We are incredibly grateful to the Green Organisation, and all our clients and supply chain, for supporting our message. Without their backing, we wouldn’t have been recognised in this most fantastic way.”

To find out more about Legasea, visit https://www.legasealtd.com/