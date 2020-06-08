Council committee to make decision on funding for north-east groups

A number of north-east groups have applied for funding through a council committee.

The Formartine area committee will discuss whether to approve funding for organisations in its area when it meets on Tuesday.

It currently has £26,030 available for community projects, and £20,000 for town centre regeneration projects.

Three applications have been received – from Attack Basketball Academy, Ellon and District Sports Development Trust and Haddo Arts.

The Attack Basketball Academy hopes for a contribution of £5,000 which will be put towards a basketball coaching camp to be run over three days in Ellon.

Meanwhile the Ellon and District Sports Development Trust is looking for a sum of £2,000.

This will be used towards the refurbishment of the staffing desk which is located at the public entrance of The Meadows Sports Complex.

Haddo Arts has also applied for funding, looking for £4,750 towards the 2020 Haddo Arts Festival, which will be held entirely online this year.

The total cost of the event is estimated to be £28,172.

A report to be heard by councillors next week states: “The projects all fall within the category of community projects and there is sufficient budget remaining for all to be considered.”