Aberdeen council hopes to build on growing popularity of allotments

The number of allotment sites in Aberdeen could increase after figures have shown a rising popularity for plots.

A freedom of information request has shown that almost 700 people were registered on Aberdeen City Council’s allotment waiting list as of November last year.

It comes after a total of 520 plots across the city are currently held, with the most held at Slopefield, where there is 112, and at Garthdee Field, where there is 110, followed by 33 at Greyhope Road.

As of November 27, there was 695 applicants on the waiting list, compared with 517 on March 31 and 315 on January 31, 2020.

On January 1 2019 there was 166 people on the waiting list, and on August 10 2018, there was 59 people on the list.

Increasing the numbers of people growing their own food in the city is one of the local authority’s aims, and forms part of its Food Growing Strategy.

Approved in February last year, the plan runs until 2026 and sets out a clear vision for the future of food growing in the city.

It aims to ensure everyone who wants to has access to food-growing opportunities, people are aware of the benefits and opportunities for local food growing, and everyone understands the link between healthy people, good, local food and a high-quality environment.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We are very pleased and encouraged by the increase in popularity of allotments and community growing across the city. We want to see more people outdoors and growing their own food. This increase aligns itself to our food-growing strategy and the other great work we are doing with schools, community partners and volunteers to encourage food growing and community gardening.

“We will be working hard this year to develop and provide more communal growing spaces, and this will hopefully include increasing the number of allotment sites in the city.”

Martin Toward has held an allotment plot since 2015 at Slopefield Allotments, after first being offered a micro-plot.

He said: “I was a keen gardener for about five years before I got my plot, but I didn’t have that much gardening space.

“I signed up for a plot in 2014 and got offered a micro plot, which is a good opportunity to sink or swim, you will either love it or think it’s a bit too much work.

“I really enjoy it, it’s really satisfying to grow things yourself. I’ve gotten really into it, I’ve set up a Facebook page called An Aberdeen Allotment, and I’ve got an Instagram page. I think a lot of allotment owners have done the same.”

Martin added: “A lot of people are conscious about the environment and what they are putting into their bodies. A lot of fruit and vegetables that are mass grown come from far away places, and they are sprayed. They’re picked because they travel the best, not necessarily because they taste the best.

“Growing your own you can choose what you want, dependent on climate, and you can grow things you might not get in the supermarkets because they go off too quickly, such as tayberries, which are a mix between a blackberry and a raspberry.

“I think a lot of people will have gotten interested being stuck at home because of Covid and they might have had a bit of an experiment, but they might not have a big garden.

“I grow things like potatoes, carrots and neeps, things that grow well in the climate. It’s a really good, supportive community, everyone helps each other out, and shares seeds. It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it.”

Meanwhile, in Aberdeenshire, there are both council-run and community-led allotments.

Currently, there are 26 people waiting for a site at Inverurie, 18 at Kemnay, 11 at Ellon, four at Gourdon and two at Huntly.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said: “Over the last year we have seen a significant increase in local communities wishing to create allotments. We are committed to helping communities access funding and suitable land to meet this increasing demand.

“As such, we are working with a number of communities across Aberdeenshire to provide advice, and where possible, assist them to identify sites. Although this can be a challenge, we are keen to support these groups in any way we can.

“We continue to be impressed by the success of community projects such as the Aden Allotments, Alford District Men’s Shed, Glamourhaugh in Huntly, the Stonehaven Allotments and more recently the development of the Inverurie Allotments by the local Men’s Shed. These should be available to the local community in Spring 2021.”