On The Beat: Plea from north-east police to ‘be kind’ on social media

In these strange times, we are using the Internet even more, whether for online teaching, work, or keeping in touch.

As a school liaison officer, I am asked to cover cyberbullying by every guidance teacher in every school I attend. So what’s going wrong?

Social media is a great tool. But it can be harmful too, especially for those more vulnerable in our communities.

Age restrictions for social media platforms are often ignored by many parents, and young people can access platforms without monitoring or policing – and without understanding the risks.

Some people use social media as a platform to abuse others or to post hate language related to race, disability, sexual orientation or religion, often targeting the most vulnerable. This can have disastrous consequences.

How many parents and guardians actually check their child’s social media accounts? Children often have more than one: the one you know about, and the others! So here is my best advice to help people use social media wisely, and kindly.

Firstly, take a deep breath. Think about the possible consequences of everything you do on social media, including pressing ‘send’.

Think about your goal. What are you trying to achieve with your comment? Are you trying to hurt or punish someone because you feel hurt?

Are you trying to make yourself look good and someone else look stupid? If so, STOP. Delete anything negative you write and take a break. There’s enough negativity out there without you adding to it.

Words have meaning. Be careful before you label others and add to stigma. You might be trying to make a point by calling someone a ‘racist’ but are they really?

Comments like these can really damage a person and their family. How would you feel if someone bad-mouthed you in such an open way? Would you say what you’ve just written to the person’s face?

Don’t ‘like’ or retweet mean comments. What is worse than someone saying hurtful things is when others agree and add comments like “Yeah! That’s right!” What’s more cowardly than saying mean things over social media? ‘Liking’ someone else’s mean comments.

If you make a mistake, apologise. We all make mistakes. So when you do and things get personal, and you realise you’ve hurt someone’s feelings, say sorry.

It might help you understand their situation and could even lead to friendship. And remember that others make mistakes too.

When people get nasty, you may never get an apology, but this says more about them than you. Someone who lashes out online is probably insecure, miserable, and maybe even scared. Rise above it and don’t respond.

Remember that actions have consequences. You are responsible for what you post online and you might be committing a crime.

If someone reports an online crime to the police, it will be investigated. If there is evidence, the person sending the message could be charged under the Communications Act 2003.

Any device used to send a message could be seized by Police, and not returned for months, if at all.

The Internet is the future, but let’s use it to spread positivity, not negativity. Please help make it a safe, happy and thoughtful place for all of us. Be kind!