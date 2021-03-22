On The Beat: North-east police have kept contact with schools despite Covid-19

Part of my role in the Safer Communities team involves supervising School Liaison Officers as well as working closely with our partners in education.

Like everyone else, we’ve faced exceptional challenges with the Covid-19 pandemic but we continue to keep in contact with our schools and pupils while many have remained at home learning on-line, and have been creating short video messages and delivering inputs through Microsoft Teams.

One of our school-based officers, PC Jamie Oliver, took up his role at St Machar Academy in November and has been busy supporting pupils over the past few months.

A significant amount of a school-based officer’s time is spent talking to pupils outside class – getting to know them, offering advice, or occasionally providing ‘words of wisdom’ when minor incidents occur!

The role also provides a listening ear for pupils and acts as a role model, breaking down barriers between young people and the police.

We want to project a positive image to children who may have a negative attitude towards, or negative experiences with, authority figures, so that personal touch is key.

During the most recent lockdown, PC Oliver has still been busy working with school colleagues to provide a safe and positive learning environment at home, ensuring that parents and carers have everything they need for home schooling. He is really looking forward to the schools returning properly and seeing all the students again.

Sergeant Malcolm Kinross from the West End and Hazlehead Community Policing Team has also been supporting online school learning, providing numerous presentations to pupils at Airyhall Primary School.

This has included providing inputs on the Junior Road Safety programme and the World of Work initiative, which involves schools highlighting different occupations to pupils to inspire their own path in life.

Sgt Kinross created a video of the life of a Police Officer to show to pupils – explaining what an officer does, talking about the uniform, and showing them a patrol car – and uploaded via Google Classroom.

As a parent himself, he said he was delighted to be involved and wanted to show young children how approachable the Police are.

Restrictions have meant that young people have been accessing the Internet more than ever, and we want to ensure their safety online.

If you are a parent or guardian, please check the privacy settings on all your devices and talk to your children so they know to tell a responsible adult if they receive any upsetting content, or feel threatened or abused.

Further advice can be found on the ‘Keep Secure Online’ section of the Police Scotland website.

We also understand many children and young people may be feeling down and lonely, so it’s important we look out for one another.

We need to take time to listen and hear their concerns, challenging any stigma associated with talking about mental health.

Simply being open and honest with each other about how we are feeling and coping is crucial, and even with social distancing a wee chat can make all the difference during these challenging times. Keep talking and be kind to one another.