Museum plans for new exhibition space approved

A north-east museum will be able to drive forward its plans for a new outdoor exhibition after the proposals were approved.

Aberdeenshire Council have backed Grampian Transport Museum’s blueprints for a display looking at a recently acquired hydrogen bus from Aberdeen.

The popular Alford attraction applied for permission for the scheme last month with drawings showing that the bus would be surrounded by a covered walkway.

Grampian Transport Museum also launched an online crowdfunder to secure the cash for the project and they managed to reach their £10,000 target.

A report by Aberdeenshire Council said: “The remaining part of the proposal relates to the hydrogen bus exhibit and its associated walkway and covered viewing area.

“This will add to and expand the existing tourist offering on site, which is generally welcomed.

“The siting of all parts is very much contained within the outdoor space associated with the museum, and is in a discreet location in terms of wider landscape or adjacent locations visibility.

“The applicant noted on their form that the exhibit was to be a temporary installation, however in planning terms the scale, siting and design of the walkway, covered area and the exhibit itself pose no concern.

“The overall proposal is therefore considered to fully comply with the relevant policies of the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan 2017 and the application is recommended for approval.”

Earlier this year Grampian Transport Museum curator Mike Ward said the Covid-19 pandemic has made bosses at the attraction realise they should make better use of the space surrounding the museum.

He said: “This whole thing has been caused by Covid-19. One of the positive things to come out of the crisis is we learned we are not making the full use of our 15-acre site.

“We have all this outdoor space that never used while other museums were able to use their outdoor areas.

“So we decided to move the museum out and nudge it in the direction of a more outdoor museum.

“We are determined to improve the visitor experience.

“The first outdoor exhibition will be one of the hydrogen buses from Aberdeen City Council.

“We want to have a video theatre telling its story and the bus will sit outside. But we want to make sure visitors have good access to it with a new entrance which will be covered.”