Last chance to register to tune in to Aberdeen’s Champion awards

Time is running out to register to watch the Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards.

The virtual awards ceremony takes place on Thursday as we celebrate those who went above and beyond to help their communities during the coronavirus crisis.

The event, in association with Balmoral Group and Original 106 FM, is being presented by Original 106FM duo Claire Stevenson and Craig Lumsden.

Groups and individuals vying for each of the eight honours.

The nominees for community champion are Community CleanUP (Mike Scotland), Karen Mutch, Lynn Geldart.

Calum Lawrie Piping Promotions, Craig Wilson The Kilted Chef and HomeAlone are in the running for the entertainment champion.

Charlie House, Triple A’s – One Stop Shop Aberdeen, WE Too! Are the trio of good causes hoping to take home the charity champion prize.

In the sporting champion category Denis Law Legacy Trust, Movement Evolution Scotland CIC and Ultimate Judo are the nominees.

Carron to Mumbai, H&S Milne & Sons and Major Recruitment are the companies nominated for the business champion award.

The nominees for the Young Person Champion are Connor Easdale, Demmi Ewen, Mac Johnston and Shahzad Ahmad.

Callum Irvine, Linda Cleary and Nicola Robertson have been nominated for the key worker champion (individual) award with Aberdeen Cyrenians, Camphill School and CFINE Volunteer Team nominated for the key worker champion (team) honour.

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “Since lockdown was enforced, we have heard so many inspiring, uplifting tales of individuals, groups, businesses, key workers and more.

“Don’t miss the chance to watch the awards and see firsthand the work of those who have gone above and beyond recognised.”

This year’s categories are Community Champion; sponsored by Scott James & Associates, Entertainment Champion, sponsored by Fyfe Moir & Associates, and Business Champion, sponsored by Mattioli Woods.

Also, Young Person’s Champion, sponsored by Balmoral Group; Sport & Wellbeing Champion, sponsored by Lindsay & Lang; Charity Champion, sponsored by Archer Knight; Key Worker Champion (individual), sponsored by Mark Shaw Funeral Service, and Key Worker Champion (team) sponsored by ITC.

The judges’ special award is sponsored by IMRANDD.

To find out how to watch the awards live, register for free at www.aberdeenschampionawards.co.uk or https://bit.ly/35NCpw0