Hospitality sector might never go back to ‘normal’, says Aberdeen bar boss

Aberdeen’s hospitality businesses are facing a fight to survive beyond the Covid-19 pandemic, a city pub boss has warned.

Stuart McPhee, the director of Belmont Street bar and hotel Siberia, has issued a stark warning over the future of the sector in the Granite City after a year which has devastated the sector.

Pubs and restaurants in Aberdeen have been hit hard by the health crisis, with a number shutting their doors for good due to the financial pressures.

And Stuart, who is also a spokesman for the industry body Aberdeen Hospitality Together (AHT), fears even more could go to the wall.

© EVENING EXPRESS

However, he does see the potential for a “thriving” industry in the city post-Covid – although he admitted a complete return to pre-virus ways of operating is highly unlikely.

Businesses have been forced to diversify as a result of the pandemic, and Stuart believes takeaway drinks and home deliveries could become a permanent fixture of the city’s hospitality scene.

He said: “It’s really, really difficult to paint a picture of what hospitality will look like on the other side of the pandemic. There are some harsh realities which we will need to face.

“Some businesses which have been lucky enough to survive this far might still not see this through to the end and that’s on the basis of the framework we are working with at the minute. That will likely continue in line with the furlough scheme.

“At the moment, nobody knows what the easing of restrictions once we’ve got a vaccine looks like and until there is one that works, the overarching theme will be business losses and job losses.

“We’re going to be left with a completely different sector that has tried everything it can to make its voice heard.

“I don’t think people will be reluctant to go out. We have seen in recent months that people are keen to get out and about and want to visit venues.

“There will be strong demand and we fully expect customer confidence to increase as we go along, but getting to that point is what’s proving so difficult at the minute.

“Businesses are diversifying and are offering things like deliveries and takeaways. Many are changing their business models.

“I think that’s something that will continue even after the pandemic is done. If it’s proved lucrative to businesses and it fits in with their operations, why would they not continue with it?”

Stuart added: “What is certain is the way the industry operates is going to be far removed from the way it was before. There will be new ways of operating, some of which businesses are already doing and some of which we maybe don’t know about yet.

“The landscape will be completely different.

“Aberdeen is a very resilient place. It’s already gone through the oil downturn in recent memory, and it’s come through the other side of that. We’ll find our way through this too.

“What the other side looks like isn’t clear at the moment, but hopefully it leads to a greater understanding from the general public around what independent operators go through and the pressures that are facing the sector.

“There is certainly potential for it to be a thriving industry again in Aberdeen. It will depend on who survives.

“Everyone working together is so important to protect the future of the industry. It’s important that everyone sticks together.”

Stuart admitted that until Aberdeen can free itself of Covid restrictions, more businesses are likely to close, with the cost of more jobs.

He said: “This year in the UK as a whole around 660,000 jobs have been lost in hospitality. That’s before the second lockdown in England so we will soon start to see even more.

“Turnover for the whole sector is down by 40% on this time last year. That’s a really significant amount of money which would be going into the Treasury from the industry to pay for the services the country needs.

© SYSTEM

“Some businesses which have been lucky enough to survive this far might still not see this through to the end and that’s on the basis of the framework we are working with at the minute. That will likely continue until March in line with the furlough scheme.

“The levels are too restrictive and there is basically no chance of us regaining profitability. It’s not even a positive picture for those in level one.

“There needs to be an understanding and a willingness to listen to what the industry is saying.

“For example, in level three a restaurant has to close at 6pm. That means the latest you can really have a table sitting down is 4.30pm so their operating day is really short.

“If there is consideration given to an extension of those operating hours that could help some businesses get to the other end of this.

“We also don’t have a full grasp of how long we might be in a certain level. There is no certainty from week to week which is really bad from a planning perspective.

“Some very large hospitality businesses have come out and said it’s not viable for them to open, so they’re going into a kind of hibernation.

“There’s going to be more and more of that because opening up and then closing again every time restrictions change costs too much.

“It’s around £2,000 to get up and running and another £2,000 to shut everything down when you change levels. That’s just frittering away the money you do have.

“The average cost of running a business in the sector is around £6,000 a week but the support that’s available doesn’t come close to covering that. It’s great to have the furlough scheme but if there are no businesses, there are going to be no jobs.

“The cycle of businesses closing is going to continue, unfortunately. There will be rafts of business closures until we do get to a time when there’s a vaccine.”