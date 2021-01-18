Plans for gates at Aberdeen school amid safety concerns

Plans to install an automatic gated system at an Aberdeen school have been lodged – amid safety and security concerns.

Aberdeen City Council has submitted plans to create automatic rising arm barriers for vehicles, pedestrian gates and privet hedging to the north boundary at Harlaw Academy.

It is hoped it will make the school more secure for both pupils and staff.

It will also stop any unauthorised access to the school, and will see a pedestrian path and zebra crossing installed to the school’s main entrance from Albyn Place.

Listed building consent is required for the project, as the school is a category B-listed structure.

A design statement submitted alongside the application states: “The project originated over the safety and security concerns of staff and pupils of Harlaw Academy.

“The boundary line to the north of the building is currently open with no access restrictions to the front car park.

“Installation of vehicular entry and exit barriers eliminates the risk of cars gaining unauthorised access during busy drop off and pick up times and risk to the pupils and staff entering and leaving the building.

“Installation of pedestrian gates is required to complete the new secure boundary line and provide pupil and visitor access to the main entrance.”