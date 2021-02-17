Food donation point set up at north-east substation

A food donation point has been set up at a north-east substation.

SSEN Transmission and its principal contractor Siemens BAM arranged for the donation point at the Rothienorman substation site for Aberdeen North Foodbank.

The foodbank, which was set up in 2017, found in the run up to Christmas that stocks were beginning to run low, and made an appeal for donations of food and toiletries.

John Owens, Siemens BAM’ Health and Safety Advisor at Rothienorman substation, saw the appeal and decided to rally his colleagues and organise a donation.

He said: “The goods needed by these local foodbanks are items many of us could add to our own weekly shops, such as toiletries, canned meats, canned vegetables and fruits, cleaning products and pet foods.

“Once I set up the collection on site the team were quick to fill it up, I was so overwhelmed with the response that we have kept the collection going after the Christmas appeal, and we have been able to make another donation this month.”

SSEN Transmission’s Project Manager, Craig Taylor said “We have worked closely with the local community during the development of this project and this has carried on into construction. That is why when there was a need locally for support, we were keen to offer our help.

“Last year, over half of the people who had used a food bank had never visited one before, we wanted to offer our support to help make sure there would be adequate supplies for those in need during these very challenging time.”

To find out more about Aberdeen North Foodbank and how to make a donation visit: www.aberdeennorth.foodbank.org.uk