Family-run dairy set for expansion across Scotland

A fifth-generation family dairy is set to expand in the north-east thanks to funding from Royal Bank of Scotland.

Kerr’s Family Dairy received £45,000, part of which allowed them to increase their Aberdeen depot van fleet.

The Dundee-based dairy was also able to relocate to a larger 4,630 sq ft unit on the city’s Ash Street.

The dairy supplies over 60,000 glass bottles of milk every week and experienced significant growth in demand during the pandemic.

With doorstep deliveries, they attracted 5,000 new customers and expect to create 12 new jobs within the next six months.

Kelvin Kerr Jnr, Kerr’s Family Dairy director said: “We are very grateful to find ourselves in a fortunate position as the demand for delivery services soared amid lockdown.

© Supplied by Kerr's Dairy

“Between our Dundee and Aberdeen depots, we now serve a customer base of more than 13,000.

“The funding from Royal Bank of Scotland has enabled us to continue our ambitious business growth pipeline.

“It’s exceeded our business targets and we’re extremely proud to serve so many communities across the country.

Kenny Walker, commercial relationship manager at Royal Bank of Scotland, admires the dairy’s commitment to delivering high-quality products for their community.

He said: “It has been rewarding to help enable Kelvin Kerr Jnr and his team to match the unbelievable demand for their services.

“The funding boost will allow the team to continue the already top-class job they are doing with confidence.

“I look forward to hearing about their future success as we continue a positive relationship with the firm.”