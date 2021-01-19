Event to explore architecture of Aberdeen’s cinemas and theatre

The architectural heritage of Aberdeen’s historic theatre and cinema buildings is the focus of a one-day virtual conference.

Screens and Stages in the Silver City is being hosted by Aberdeen City Libraries and takes place on Saturday, February 13 after having been postponed last June due to Covid-19.

Aberdeen City & Shire Archives, Belmont Filmhouse, Bolinda, Code The City, SHMU and Aberdeen University Special Collections are among the other organisations involved.

The conference will shed light on Aberdeen’s past and explore how technologies can be used to better apprehend and conserve the city’s local heritage environment.

Speakers at the online gathering will come from a variety of sectors including the Cinema Museum in London, Scottish Screen Archive and Edinburgh University.

With topics including Theatre architecture in Aberdeen since 1900 in its Scottish context, Memories of Aberdeen Cinemas and The Silver City on the Silver Screen: Aberdeen’s local history reflected in film.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman, said: “Aberdeen is blessed with a rich and fascinating past in terms of the Arts and arts venues.

“Our Local Studies department has long provided information on all aspects of the city and the surrounding area from the earliest period of history to the present day through the Information Centre at Central Library and our online database, The Silver City Vault.

“The current lockdown may deny us the ability to enjoy a trip to the cinema or theatre but thanks to the collaboration with Aberdeen City Heritage Trust and Historic Environment Scotland, this virtual conference gives us a new avenue to learn, discuss and celebrate Aberdeen’s cultural history.”

Douglas Campbell of Aberdeen City Heritage Trust said: “We are delighted to be supporting the local history conference and collaborating with the Library Service at the Council in this way. More than ever at this time, we recognise the importance of the shared experience of entertainment and the integral part it has played in the life of Aberdeen.”

Tickets for the conference cost £10 and for more information visit www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/lhc2021