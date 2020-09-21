Election candidate announced for north-east seat

The Liberal Democrats have announced the party’s candidate for a north-east seat at next year’s Scottish Parliament election.

John Waddell will contest the Aberdeenshire West seat when voters go to the polls next year.

Mr Waddell, a former pupil at Banchory Academy, previously stood for the party in West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine at the last two general elections.

He said: “I am delighted to be selected to stand for my home constituency at this next election.

“Holyrood is where the majority of political decisions that affect people’s day to day lives here in Aberdeenshire are made, and it is those issues and concerns that I will put at the heart of our campaign.

“Recent elections have been absorbed by constitutional questions and referendum results.

“I will fight a campaign putting local issues, needs and concerns front and centre, holding the Scottish Government to account for their failings in education, health and local public services.”