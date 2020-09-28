Demolition of Aberdeen office building given green light

The demolition of a former city centre office building has been given the green light by council officials.

Earlier this year, plans for 140 flats on the site of Greyfriars House, on Gallowgate, were approved by Aberdeen City Council.

Members of the local authority’s planning development management committee unanimously agreed to give the scheme the green light.

Now a building warrant application for the demolition of the existing building has been given the go-ahead.

The warrant is to cover “demolition and removal of all buildings and structures within the site boundary (three-storey office block, basement level and one single storey outbuilding), backfilling of the existing basement level, external works and disconnection of existing services”.

The approval means the site will be flattened ahead of work starting on the new development.

Demolition of Greyfriars House, which will be carried out by Nottingham-based firm Edge, will cost around £350,000.

The warrant for the demolition is valid for three years and expires in September 2023.

Under the plans for the site, blocks of between five and seven storeys will be built once the existing building is demolished.

A car park with space for 33 vehicles will also be constructed, and access points and road junctions will be altered.

Documents submitted alongside the planning application for the development read: “The proposed development would deliver additional housing in the city centre, which would comply with the vision of the City Centre Masterplan and thus, by default, with the Aberdeen Local Development Plan.

“It is considered that a satisfactory residential environment could be created whilst avoiding undue conflict with the adjacent land uses subject to a requirement for finalised details, including a noise impact assessment, to be submitted and assessed via subsequent matters specified in conditions applications.”