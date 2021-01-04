North-east councils prepare for childcare extension rollout

Education chiefs in the north-east are pressing ahead with plans to provide more childcare in line with Scottish Government rules.

Schools and nurseries across the region have been redesigned, refurbished and in some cases rebuilt to ready them for the increase in provision.

Millions of pounds have been spent by council officials to bring buildings up to scratch and accommodate more children at any one time.

A requirement set down by Holyrood will require local authorities to provide up to 1,140 hours of free childcare for all three and four-year-olds by next summer – rising from the current 600 hours.

The new rules had been due to be in place in 2020, but were pushed back due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on construction projects.

© Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council

In Aberdeen City, around £23 million is being invested across 27 sites – some of which have already opened their doors to children, such as Quarryhill and Tullos.

Planning permission has been granted to expand the nursery facilities at Broomhill School.

Elsewhere in the city, work has either begun or is due to begin at Culter and Cults, Charleston, Loirston, Kingswells and Woodside.

© Aberdeen City Council

Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “The facilities are first class and support outdoor learning which is an important feature of the entire building programme.

“The multi-million-pound investment we are making now will reap rich rewards in future, especially when we are in a position to offer safely the full expanded 1140 hours of Early Learning and Childcare.

“One thing the people of Aberdeen can be sure of is that the facilities we offer across the city will offer parents and carers the best possible starts in life for their children.”

The Scottish Government originally said the increased hours should be delivered from August. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this date was revised and no new deadline has been set.

Aberdeen City Council said it was planning to be able to deliver the full funded 1,140 hours for eligible children by summer 2021 so that they would be in place when the school summer holidays end.

Co-leader Douglas Lumsden added: “It’s great to see the first phase of refurbished and new nurseries coming to fruition to support our ambition of raising attainment and quality of life through massive investment in innovative local settings for families.

“As we go on through the building phases, people in Aberdeen will see for themselves the fantastic tangible results of our commitment to enhanced and expanded Early Learning and Childcare hours and that we are ensuring that children receive this enhanced offering in the best facilities and settings possible.”

© Supplied by Aberdeenshire Counci

Meanwhile, in Aberdeenshire, more than three-quarters of early learning and childcare improvements have already been made – with more set to follow in the coming weeks.

A total of 67 out of 87 projects have been finished – a £27 million programme which includes 74 refurbishments and five new builds.

Both councils are now in the process of hiring additional staff for the enhanced nurseries.

Aberdeenshire’s children and education services committee chair Gillian Owen said: “It was always our intention to roll out the 1140 hours of Early Learning and Childcare across council-run and private provider settings in Aberdeenshire giving parents and carers maximum flexibility.

© Supplied by Aberdeenshire Counci

“I can’t tell you how delighted I am that we have been able to do this quicker than expected. I hope this is welcome news for all parents and carers looking after young children. I would like to congratulate Julia Matthew, Quality Improvement Manager, and her team, on a job well done. It is very pleasing indeed to shortly be offering the 1140 hours and to meet the Scottish Government’s expectation early.”

Committee vice-chair Rosemary Bruce added: “Arrangements for the re-opening of schools and nurseries has meant revisions to the timescale have been made much more quickly than first thought.”