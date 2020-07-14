Council to carry out urgent repairs at north-east harbour

Urgent repairs are required to be carried out at a north-east harbour.

Aberdeenshire Council has submitted a planning application for permission to carry out the necessary work to the east pier and the railway jetty at Banff Harbour.

A 20m section of the east pier is displaying signs of subsidence and slippage, and requires to be fixed and the end section of the railway jetty needs rebuilt.

The repairs are necessary as the railway jetty has collapsed, and the east pier has also deteriorated.

Proposals have been lodged to deconstruct the east pier, and install king posts and piles and infill it with concrete, as well as refacing the site.

Temporary repairs were carried out in 2017 after the railway jetty fell into the water.

Banff Harbour is a grade A-listed structure and the council’s harbour service has sought guidance on the sustainability of a proposed option for refacing the two sections.

It is therefore proposed to utilise pre-fabricated panels which will reflect the appearance of the original blockwork as close as possible.

The harbour at Banff was built in 1775 and is mainly used by the owners of yachts and pleasure craft, but also local fishermen.

Last month, the council also applied for permission to extend the boat yard to add more space for more dry berths and a repair area to the compound.

The project would involve taking over part of the port’s car park and the relocation of a sculpture.

The former fishing and cargo port was first established in 1625 with rocks cleared to form the inner basin.

Further improvements to the harbour were carried out in 1770 and then again in 1818 creating the North Breakwater.

The harbour remained a fishing and cargo port for many years but it is now mainly used as a leisure harbour with only a few fishing vessels remaining in operation.