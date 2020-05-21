Construction to resume on Aberdeen University’s new £35 million science building

Construction will resume on Aberdeen University’s new £35 million science building next month.

The major project began last May, but ground to a halt at the end of March when lockdown restrictions began.

Construction firm Robertson has now plotted a way forward, in the hope work can start up again next month at the spot on the corner of St Machar Drive and Bedford Road.

But to make sure that contractors remain safe from infection when on site, plans have been formed to base more cabins in the adjacent car park of the university’s zoology building.

The university’s assistant estates director, Alan Wight, discussed the potential progress during a digital meeting of Old Aberdeen Community Council this week.

Mr Wight said: “There has been a request for us to provide contractors with more space for cabins to allow more social distancing.

“We would like to offer them the south end of the zoology building car park.

“That would keep them as close as possible to the construction site, with space to spread out.”

The construction scheme had been scheduled to complete in February, but has now been delayed to an indefinite point.

It will feature cutting edge facilities and flexible teaching laboratory space which will encourage collaboration between students from different disciplines.

The building will provide the main teaching laboratories for students studying chemistry, physiology, biomedical sciences, geosciences and biological sciences.

It is hoped it will transform the learning experience for thousands of students, and encourage school children to get involved in science subjects.

A public consultation was held in November for the plans. It will be built on site off St Machar Drive near the Fraser Noble building, student Hub and Sir Duncan Rice Library.