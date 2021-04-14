Construction industry heroes search begins in north-east

Organisers of a north-east awards ceremony are searching for heroes from across the construction industry.

The Trades Awards recognise inspirational individuals, teams, and businesses across all disciplines within construction, up to national level.

Particularly, they want to highlight the passion of construction insiders, who have operated safely during the pandemic.

The awards are organised by creative marketing agency Mearns & Gill and first launched in 2012.

This year’s categories include, Apprentice of the Year, Sustainability in Construction, and Construction Project of the Year.

Mike Wilson, managing director, Mearns & Gill said: “We are very excited to be starting the search for this year’s crop of construction heroes.

“We get to see first-hand the incredible work that is being done out there, and we believe it is important to highlight these achievements.”

Last year’s ceremony saw 400 guests attend a live, online event, broadcast from a studio at Mearns & Gill.

Likewise, this year’s virtual ceremony is set for October 1.

Organisers hope finalists can gather in small groups if guidelines allow.

Neil Thomson, deputy managing director, Stewart Milne Homes Scotland, said:

“We are extremely proud to be the main sponsor of the Trades Awards for the seventh year in a row.

“I speak regularly about how proud I am to work in the construction industry, and that has never been truer than now.”

Elaine Donald, from W M Donald said: “It offers a unique platform to highlight the skill, knowledge and passion within construction.”

Entries for Trades Awards 2021 close on June 25.