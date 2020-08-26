Colourful lovebirds entertain residents at Aberdeen care home

Two lovebirds have been raising the spirits of residents at an Aberdeen care home.

Jack and Vera arrived at Fairview House care home in Danestone in June and since then they have proved to be a smash hit among the 80 people who live there.

Residents have not had visitors during lockdown due to restrictions but the birds have provided hours of entertainment and fun.

Cassie McGunnigle, an activities assistant at Fairview, bought the birds from a breeder in Aberdeenshire after the nursing home pet budgie died.

And she said Jack and Vera have proved so popular that some of the residents treat them like their own children.

Cassie, 22, said: “We got them two months ago after the previous budgie died.

“We decided to get a new pet which is a bit more interactive. It has been wonderful and we are currently in the process of training them.

“The purpose of them is for the residents to communicate with them and we wanted them to interact.

“Some of the residents act maternal towards them and even found them their own lunch.

“We have found grapes, toast and even a splodge of custard in the cage.”

© Courtesy handout

They were given their names following a competition run by staff at the care home with gin and tonic and salt and pepper among the other suggestions.

The names of the famous Coronation Street couple were picked and now the famous couple from the cobbles share their names with the Danestone lovebirds.

Cassie said Jack and Vera enjoy everything the care home has to offer including the food.

She even takes the lovebirds round the rooms of residents who cannot otherwise get out to meet the winged duo.

Cassie said: “We let them out to fly around and they’ve even landed on people’s heads and hands.

“It is amazing the difference it has made to residents.

“I sometimes take them on a trolley and them round the rooms. I tell people Jack and Vera are on tour.”

Fairview Care Home is operated by Barchester Healthcare and it was closed to visitors as a result of the Covid-10 pandemic although residents do receive virtual visits using video technology.

One of its most famous residents was war veteran Sandy Cortmann.

The 97-year-old, who passed away in May, hit the headlines last September when he parachuted into the Netherlands for a second time, 75 years after he dropped into the country as part of a daring mission in the latter stages of the Second World War.

Sandy took part in Operation Market Garden, dropping into Arnhem at the age of 22 in a bitter battle documented in the 1977 film A Bridge Too Far.

He was captured by the Germans and held for a year before returning home.