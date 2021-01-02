Almost 700 bags of litter collected from Aberdeen bypass in past year

Road workers have put their lives at risk picking up almost 700 bags of litter from the side of the busy Aberdeen bypass this year.

Aberdeen Roads Limited workers are responsible for maintaining the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR), which includes ensuring that waste is collected from the side of the road.

The firm has now issued a plea to those driving along the route to ensure they take their litter home with them, as workers need to collect litter by hand – which is a “significant” risk due to the high speed of passing vehicles.

From December 2019 to October this year, a total of 697 bags of litter were collected from the side of the road.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, workers continued to maintain the stretch, which runs from Stonehaven in the south to Tipperty in the north.

All work was carried out in line with Covid-19 restrictions, and at times with restricted staff numbers, which has been somewhat reflected in the number of bags collected each month.

The highest volume was collected in July – where 154 bags were recorded, followed by 116 in April and 110 in August.

The lowest months were in March, with five bags brought in, followed by six in October.

In December 2019 there were 43 bags of litter collected, 96 in January, 56 in February and 37 in May.

June saw 29 collected, while September’s total was 45.

An Aberdeen Roads Limited spokesman said: “One of Aberdeen Roads Limited’s duties for delivering operation and maintenance services across the whole of the new trunk road is to carry out litter picking. The number of bags of rubbish collected in the past year up to November 2020, is 697.

“Workers have to collect litter by hand that has usually been dropped from passing vehicles.

“Not only does this have a detrimental effect on the environment and makes the local area messy and unsightly, the process of collecting this litter exposes our road workers to the significant hazards of working adjacent to high speed roads.

“We kindly ask the public to please make a real difference to the safety and well-being of others by keeping your litter in your vehicle until it can be disposed of in a responsible manner.”

Figures obtained by the Evening Express last year also show that between May and November 2019, a total of 733 bags of litter were collected.

The highest figure was recorded in May 2019 when 208 were collected, followed by 156 in June, 110 in July and 124 in August.

After this, the numbers fell to 68 in September, 47 in October and 20 in November 2019.