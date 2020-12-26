Video: Aberdeen trampoline park could open its doors in spring

An adventure park to be built in the former flagship store of a major retailer in Aberdeen city centre could open its doors in the spring.

BHS closed the doors of its Union Street unit in April 2016 and planning permission for the new venture was granted earlier this year.

Filp Out will move into the former retail space and bosses said the facility will be the biggest of its kind in the UK.

The trampoline park will include a 12,000 sq ft assault course, a 10,000 sq ft inflatable system, a laser quest arena and five-a-side football pitch.

There will also be a space on the first floor that will offer food and drink as well as activities like crazy golf and darts.

Richard Beese, the co-founder of Flip Out, said their plans for the new attraction had been held up by the coronavirus crisis.

He revealed the closure of Aberdeen Market will mean they can also expand the space with construction due to begin in January.

Richard said: “Covid has caused some delays in finalising plans, however, it also opened up an opportunity for our group to take the entire building, seeing as the market halls haven’t survived the pandemic, we are now expanding the Flip Out Offering making it the largest super centre of its kind in the UK.

“We are planning an exciting competitive socialising concept on the ground floor, which appeals to young adults and corporates, it will include crazy golf, axe throwing, digital darts, shuffleboard and more activities and serve delicious street food and craft drinks.

“We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to bring job creation and fun to the families of Aberdeen, who all deserve a little respite from the difficult year we have all experienced. We expect building work to commence the early new year and anticipate opening our doors in spring 2021.

“I hope this helps and we genuinely are so pleased we will be able to offer even more to the people of Aberdeen, with the success for Flip Out Glasgow we know this will be nothing like people have ever seen.”

Hopes are high the new 65,000 sqft facility could create around 25 full-time and 50 part-time roles.

Flip Out caters for kids, teens and adults – providing an array of activities including battle beams, climbing walls, potholing, laser tag, trampolines and inflatables.

At the start of 2020, Aberdeen City Council approved the change of use for the building from retail to leisure.

Their report said the change would bring the former retail premises into “active use” once again.

It said: “Granting a change of use would allow the building to be brought back into active use and therefore reduce the risk that the premises remains vacant for a prolonged period of time.

“The proposed use would be one which would maintain daytime vitality to an acceptable level.

“It would maintain a live frontage. A change of use would accord with all other criteria relevant used to consider whether the proposal would be a positive contribution to the city centre, which it is considered it would be.”