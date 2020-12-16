Childline gives north-east parents advice on internet safety for children

This December marks five years since the NSPCC joined with O2 to create the website Net Aware, which gives parents and carers advice on how to keep their children safe online.

With Christmas fast approaching, lots of children will be getting new devices and might be spending more time online. It can be daunting to know where to start when considering how to help keep your child safe when they are using the internet, so we’ve pulled together some tips from online safety experts at the NSPCC and O2 to give you a start.

Firstly, it’s a good idea to agree some rules surrounding how they spend their time on their devices. If they receive a new phone or tablet for Christmas, you may want to set aside some time to sit down and talk about using their new device. You should set boundaries, for example only video-calling friends if you’re present, what apps they can use or how much time they can spend online. It is important to think about how, as adults, we can role model good behaviours around online safety and time spent online.

Parental controls are a great way for you to make sure they are only accessing age-appropriate content and apps. Before you give your child a new piece of tech, you should explore the security settings which will help you manage what your child has access to. This can help you to limit things like what apps they can download, control in-app purchases, and monitor who they can speak to online. All mobile providers offer free parental controls, so if you let your provider know the device is for an under 18-year-old, they will be able to help you with this.

When your child first uses their device, it’s important that you teach them how to do simple things such as reporting and blocking someone they don’t want to be friends with online, especially if they’ve received unwanted or negative messages from them.

It’s also important to encourage them to speak to you about issues like this if they crop up. Their accounts on various games, apps and sites can also be set to private so that their posts can only be seen by their friends, and you may want to make sure their profile picture and username is appropriate. There is plenty of advice on Net Aware that will explain how to do this on most popular apps and games including TikTok, Instagram and Roblox.

It’s important that your child knows that they can speak to you about any concerns they have about the time they spend online, and it could be good to start talking about online safety with them from a young age. This will help normalise the conversation around different topics that can affect them, and encourage them to come to you if they ever need support or advice about something that has happened or they are worried about.

If you’re concerned about your child for any reason, you can speak to one of our child safety experts by calling 0808 800 5000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk. For more info on keeping your child safe online, visit www.net-aware.org.uk.